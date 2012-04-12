Canon announces Ultra HD video digital cinema camera

Canon has added a new high-end interchangeable lens video camera to its line-up

Canon has announced its development of the EOS C500, a digital camera that's capable of recording Ultra HD resolution video.

The EOS C500 has been designed to target motion picture and high-resolution digital production industries, supporting 4K RAW output and will be available with Canon's EF and PL mounts.

Based upon the same platform as its predecessor, the EOS C300, the C500 will have the added support of raw video capture and 4:4:4 sampling during the 12-bit RGB (2,048 x 1,080 pixels)2K capture.

Lens compatibility

Canon's Ultra HD uncompressed output is said to have been designed to make the most of EF cinema lenses, which combined with Canon Log Gamma should deliver high-quality videos with wide exposure latitude.

Video signal during 2K output promises to deliver good depth of colour and a high compatibility rate with image processes such as chroma key compositing.

Support for frame rates of up to 120p in both the 2 and 4K resolutions are said to enable slow motion video capture in high-resolution and the camera comes with a price tag of £20,000 (around $32,000).

A prototype of the EOS C500 is due to go on display at the video and broadcasting equipment's exhibition, NAB 2012, from 16-19 April 2012 in Las Vegas.