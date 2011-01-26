Samsung Galaxy Gio smartphone outed

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Gio – using the Italian word for jewel as the moniker for an Android smartphone with a 3.2 inch HVGA display.

The Samsung Galaxy Gio will bring Android 2.2 – along with familiar Samsung offerings Social Hub, Swype, ThinkFree and Samsung Apps.

The 110.5 x 57.5 x 12.15 mm handset also boasts a 800MHz processor, stereo FM radio, aGPS, Blutooth 2.1 and WiFi.

microSD slot

Plus, there is an accelerometer, digital compass and 158MB of memoty plus another 2GB (upgradable to 20GB) via a microSD slot.

Simon Stanford, managing director, Mobile, Samsung UK and Ireland said of the news range – which includes the Gio along with the Galaxy Ace, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Mini: "Following the phenomenal success of the Galaxy S and the growing popularity of Android, we wanted to make the smartphone experience accessible to a wider audience through an extended portfolio.

"With the Galaxy Family now offering a complete range of smartphones, combining excellent hardware technology and the latest operating system, as well as engaging interactive content, we firmly believe there is something for everyone, irrespective of whether it is their first smartphone or their fifth."

The Samsung Galaxy Gio has a UK release date of March.