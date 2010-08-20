Virgin announces 'cheapest' mobile music service

Virgin Media has announced its new mobile phone music download service, with users paying to download five tracks a month.

Paying £4 will get you access to the million track-strong library, or if you're an existing Virgin Media customer it's only £3 per month instead.

Virgin Media is claiming that this offers 'the best value monthly mobile music download service on the market'.

Free as a bird

Visitors to the V Festival this weekend are being offered a free month's trial of the service by texting a secret number - sadly this is revealed in specific locations around the festival, and not a much harder-but-more-fun trial and error idea.

The tracks will be DRM-free, so can be transferred wherever the user fancies plonking them.

So if you religiously only listen to five new songs per month to make sure they get a 'proper listen' and are a Virgin Media customer, you can cancel Christmas as it won't get better than this.