Steve Jobs 'worked closely' on iPhone 5

Did Jobs really want to go bigger?

Former Apple boss Steve Jobs worked closely on the firm's sixth-generation iPhone before he passed away in October of last year.

Rumours surrounding the iPhone 5 suggest that it will come sporting a display at least 4-inches in size, and it looks like Jobs may have had a part to play in that decision.

According to Bloomberg sources familiar with Apple's plans, Jobs "had worked closely on the redesigned phone before his death".

All change please

As predicted by many, the sources go on to confirm the iPhone 5 will see a new design for Apple's iconic mobile phone, after the same basic body was used on both the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S.

Details on the iPhone 5 are still thin on the ground, but its thought that it will pack a quad-core A6 processor, iOS 6, a better camera and NFC technology, as well as a bigger display.

The iPhone 5 looks set to arrive in September/October, in keeping with the Apple's annual product cycle after last year's hiccough.

Read our iPhone 5 release date, news and rumours article for all the latest and check out our video roundup below.

From Bloomberg