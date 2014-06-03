Sony Xperia T3 goes big and beautiful, but it's no flagship

Sony's just taken the wraps off a new smartphone dubbed the Xperia T3. It's an upper mid-range offering with a stainless steel frame and a 5.3-inch 1280 x 720 TRILUMINOS display with a pixel density of 277ppi.

That doesn't seem all that great considering Sony appears to be pushing the screen as one of its main selling points.

Still, the build seems more promising, as not only does it have a premium edge but it's slim and light at 150.7 x 77 x 7mm and 148g.

Solid specs

The Sony Xperia T3 should be reasonably powerful too, thanks to a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor and 1GB of RAM.

Then there's an 8MP camera featuring Exmor RS for mobile complete with a bunch of Sony's shooting modes such as Timeshift burst and Social live.

The Xperia T3 also packs a 1.1MP front facing camera and can record video in 1080p. There's 8GB of storage to play with along with a microSD card slot and the phone runs Android 4.4 and supports 4G and NFC.

Rounding out the specs there's a 2500 mAh battery which Sony reckons provides a talk time of up to 12 hours and 46 minutes.

All in all it doesn't sound bad on paper, but specs can be deceiving and its appeal or lack thereof will largely come down to the price, which hasn't been announced yet. Still, with a global launch set for the end of July we should know more soon.