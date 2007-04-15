Samsung won't fight Nokia on cheap phones

Samsung won't be going toe-to-toe with Nokia in the very cheapest end of the mobile market - instead it will aim to boost sales developing markets with "high low-end products", according to the South Korean company's chief executive Yun Jong-yong.

In an interview with Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday, Yun Jong-yong said Samsung would be very selective in choosing new markets for its phones, and that focusing on cheap phones for fast-growing developing markets wouldn't be good for its image.

"Nokia is very strong as a maker of cheap phones. We cannot compete against it in those. That's why we are very choosy," Reuters reported him as saying.

Samsung is now ranked third among world handset manufacturers, with Nokia maintaining its long-held top spot.