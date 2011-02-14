Samsung Wave 578 - new Bada phone boasts NFC

Samsung Wave 578 - out in May

Samsung has announced that it is keeping its Bada OS alive and kicking, with the launch of the Samsung Wave 578.

The smartphone brings some NFC (Near Field Communication) treats to the UK and also boasts Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0, and USB 2.0 connectivity.

Wave of appreciation

As for the look of the device, Samsung has given the Samsung Wave 578 a sleek metallic body and the OS is packed with Samsung apps – including games, navigation, social networking, ebook, health and lifestyle applications.

There's also a 3.2MP camera on board, MPEG4/H263/H264 video playback, Samsung TouchWiz and QuickType by t9 Trace.

The dimensions for the device are: 107.9 x 54.9 x 12.5mm and it weighs a fairly light 99.8g.

The Samsung Wave 578 European release date is May - we've had word that the phone may actually be bypassing the UK, which we have yet to confirm.