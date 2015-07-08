Samsung's Galaxy Note 5 probably won't have a microSD slot

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge there quite a backlash as it didn't feature a microSD slot – and it's going to be much the same for the Galaxy Note 5.

Samsung's flagship phablet is rumoured to be launching in September and is set to drop expandable storage in favour of its own Universal Flash Storage 2.0 technology.

UFS 2.0 is featured in the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge and testing proves it's the fastest storage tech beating all other smartphones on the market.

Suck it up

According to a report on SamMobile there will not be a slot on the Galaxy Note 5 as the technology isn't compatible with the superfast storage.

Plus that render we saw of the Galaxy Note 5 yesterday didn't feature a microSD slot, which seems to further confirm things.

It makes sense for Samsung to do this: as we get faster storage inside smartphones the microSD card technology is going to quickly become redundant - so companies just need to focus on offering larger storage sizes at more affordable prices.

The Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge came in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options so we've got our fingers crossed it'll be the same for the next flagship phablet.

Via TalkAndroid