Samsung Galaxy S WiFi 4.2 announced

The Samsung Galaxy S WiFi 4.2 has been unveiled at MWC 2012, with claims that it offers the best of Android experiences with powerful gaming on the go.

The 4.2 inch screen phone boasts Android 2.3 and a 1GHz processor, along with a 2MP camera.

But the headliner for the phone is its gaming, and to that end it has "Premium EA Games" including Fifa 2012 and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit.

Gyroscope

There's a gyroscope, accelerometer and digital compass, along with 8 or 16GB of storage - and a microSD slot that can take up to 32GB.

Dimension wise we're looking at 124.1 x66.1 x 8.9 mm and it weighs in at 118g.

As you would expect, the handset also brings Bluetooth v3.0, USB 2.0 and 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi.