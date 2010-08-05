Samsung Galaxy S Android 2.2 update coming in September

Samsung has announced the Galaxy S will be upgraded to Android 2.2 next month, and will land on all networks.

This means we won't see a repeat of the staggered firmware release that is currently plaguing the HTC Desire update.

The announcement came via Samsung Mobile UK's official Twitter feed, confirming the Korean brand is working on the update.

Coming soon

"We receive questions about the Android 2.2 update; it's currently in development & will be released for all networks at the end of September," confirmed the teeny message.

The Samsung Galaxy S already has hotspot capabilities and 720p video recording, so the main upgrade users will be getting with Android 2.2 is Flash 10.1 and improved operational speeds.

Battery life is likely to make a jump too with the upgraded efficiency, so we're looking forward to testing out the new firmware when it drops.