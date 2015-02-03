LG is preparing for a lot more G phones

We may be seeing phones like this for years to come

We're still waiting for LG to announce the LG G4, but the Korean company is about five steps ahead of us.

LG was just granted trademarks for a wide range of future G-branded flagships, including the LG G3, LG G4, LG G5, LG G6, LG G7, LG G8, and LG G9.

The G3 is already out - obviously - and the G4 is likely right around the corner. The others probably aren't even in development yet, but it's interesting to see LG preparing the future.

Trademark registrations are not necessarily an indication of things to come, and LG may well abandon this naming convention at any time. Maybe the G4 won't even be called the G4 - stranger things have happened, after all.

Either way we're looking forward to seeing what LG does produce this year - and for many years to come.

Via Phandroid