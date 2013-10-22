iPhone 5S and 5C combine for biggest iPhone launch ever

It's hardly a surprise, Apple has once again announced record breaking iPhone sales with its latest mobile duo.

Tim Cook took to the stage to confirm that Apple had managed to shift 9 million of the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C devices in their opening weekend.

With two handsets for consumers to choose from, and the iPhone 5C coming in at a slightly cheaper entry point, Apple was always going to have a good chance of selling a decent number of handsets purely because it could appeal to more people.

In dark on 5C sales

These numbers reinforce the consumer demand for Apple's iPhone range, although Tim Cook left us in the dark on specific figures for each handset.

It's been rumoured that Apple is having a tough time shifting its plastic clad iPhone 5C, which has the same spec sheet as last year's iPhone 5 - but even if that's not selling well the 5S appears to be more than making up for it.

The sales figures were announced ahead of the expected unveiling of the iPad 5 and iPad mini 2, so make sure you keep an eye out for all the details on these devices.