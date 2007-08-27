Nokia goes Bluetooth crazy

Nokia has released a range of new Bluetooth gadgets including a pair of Bluetooth stereo headphones, a cordless speaker set, plus a sleek GPS receiver module for adding satnav capability to Nokia smartphones.

The Nokia Bluetooth GPS Module LD-4W is a compact, lightweight GPS unit. It offers wireless compatibility with a range of Nokia devices that don't have integrated GPS receivers but which can support Nokia Maps or other satnav software. The GPS receiver weighs 31g and is styled to match Nokia Nseries phones. It will sell for around 125 euros (£84).

Nokia has also enhanced its Bluetooth headset line-up with a new set of stereo headphones, the Nokia Bluetooth Stereo Headset BH-903. The earbud headphones come with an in-line remote control with OLED display, enabling users to control music and manage calls and texts. The headset weighs in at just 32g and delivers up to 15 hours of talk and music time between charges. It's expected to sell for 200 euros (£135).

With Nokia's new music service set to launch this week, Nokia has added to its mobile music line-up as well with a set of small Bluetooth speakers. The Nokia Bluetooth Speakers MD-7W, developed with D & M Premium Sound Solutions, provide 3D stereo widening sound and dynamic bass control. This portable speaker set up is expected to sell for 130 euros (£87).

Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-902

Nokia has beefed up its regular Bluetooth handsfree range with the Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-902. The small and stylish headset features an OLED display to help manage calls and messages, and gives up to 8 hours talktime. It is expected to cost 115 euros (£77).

In addition, Nokia is launching a portable battery powered recharging unit, the Nokia power Pack DC-1, which enables users to get juice to their phone when a plug-in power source isn't available. This will sell for 105 euros (£70).

All of these new Bluetooth accessories are due to hit the shops in the fourth quarter of this year.