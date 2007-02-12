Nokia unveils six new handsets

Six new devices were announced by Nokia this morning at the 3GSM World Congress , including two GPS equipped handsets - one of which was the new E90 Communicator, and the other a sliderphone smartphone device, the 6110 Navigator.

The six devices included three new E series business handsets - the new 3G E90 Communicator; an upgraded E61i version of its existing Qwerty keypad BlackBerry-style messaging device; and the slim E65, a 2-megapixel camera equipped sliderphone.

In addition, Nokia revealed its N77 multimedia phone , a Symbian S60 candybar handset with built in DVB-H (Digital Video Broadcasting - Handheld) mobile TV receiver, aimed at markets which have adopted this mobile TV standard. Nokia also showed off a mid-priced multi-function candybar design, the 3110 classic .

Nokia 6110

Packing in Sat Nav functionality with smartphone capabilities, Nokia's 6110 Navigator is a 3G slider handset. It features GPS integrated for satellite navigation and is based on the Symbian S60 operating system. It will come loaded with local maps, while navigation functions can be accessed quickly to provide search and route planning, step-by-step navigation and points of interest, such as restaurants, hotels and shops.

Key features incude:

3G HSDPA mobile broadband supporting download speeds up to 3.6Mbps

Integrated GPS and Assisted GPS support

Video calling

2-megapixel camera with flash and 4x zoom

40MB internal memory plus MicroSD memory card support

Video and audio downloads and streaming

Full web browser

Music player supporting MP3, MP4, M4A, AAC, eAAC and WMA

Stereo FM radio and headset

Email with attachments

The 6110 is expected to go on sale in the second quarter of this year at an unsubsidised price of 450 euros (£350).