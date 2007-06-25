BlackBerry 8800 gets new satnav package

Telmap Navigator 3.0 is now available for the BlackBerry 8800

BlackBerry 8800 owners can now get Telmap Navigator 3.0 satnav software to use with the 8800's integrated GPS technology.

Telmap Navigator 3.0 is the latest version of Telmap's satnav software for mobile devices. It's a downloadable application that sits on your mobile. It gets navigation information, including maps and directions, sent over the air from Telmap's remote server.

The Telmap Navigator 3.0 system gives you information when you need it, with server information regularly updated. In contrast, with most other mobile phone satnav systems mapping and instructions come on a slot-in memory card.

The Telmap system provides in-car navigation with movable maps that zoom into turns, delivering voice instructions as you're going along. It can also adjust and recalculate a route as you're going along. Live traffic information is provided and fed into your journey route information.

Telmap also provides a pedestrian satnav option - so you can use it to see street names and names of local businesses when wandering around an unfamiliar town.

Telmap Navigator 3.0 downloads mapping as you need it, allowing you to search for a location by postcode or partial address. It offers a free local information text service - so you can search for points of interest, restaurants such as Starbucks by name or get a virtual tour guide.

Telmap allows you to store map points for future reference or get information on particular locations by clicking on a map. Users can also send their GPS location details to other Telmap users by text.

Satnav for BlackBerry 8800

"The BlackBerry 8800 is the first of our smartphones to have GPS integrated as standard, making it the perfect mach for satnav systems such as the Telmap Navigator," commented Peter Heath, director of Alliances, EMEA for RIM . "The combination provides a compact and simple package for busy professionals wherever they are."

Telmap Navigator 3.0 can be bought as a monthly or annual subscription service. Coverage of the UK and Ireland costs £4.99 a month, while international coverage is £6.99 a month. Annual subscriptions cost £49.99 and £69.99, respectively.