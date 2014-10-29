Apple says it'll never make a cheap iPhone

The iPhone 5C was more affordable, but no one would say it was cheap

If you're still holding out for a cheap iPhone then we've got bad news for you, with Apple's product marketing executive Greg Joswiak stating that the Cupertino company has no intention of chasing the budget market.

Apple products such as the iPad Air 2 and the iPhone 6 are usually pretty expensive, and even 'affordable' products like the iPhone 5C still cost quite a bit more than its competitors.

While some people have pointed out that Apple is losing ground to Android devices at the lower end of the market, it looks like Cupertino has no intention of chasing market share there.

Talk isn't cheap

At the Code/Mobile conference Greg Joswiak spoke on stage about the likelihood of Apple trying to enter the budget market again. "We were talking about some of the mistakes Apple made in the '90s, and some of it was trying to do things like making cheap products that were chasing market share instead of chasing a better experience. You make that mistake once in your life, you're not going to make it twice".

It's interesting that Joswiak, and possibly the rest of Apple, view the attempts to chase the budget market as a mistake but it's unsurprising. Since switching to making premium flagship products (with price tags to match) Apple has gone from strength to strength.

As Joswiak explained, "our goal is to make the best products with the best experience... we [believe] that if we make a better product and a better experience, that there will always be a healthy market for that. And a healthy market doesn't mean we have to be market-share leader."

High price tags certainly haven't hurt Apple's sales so far, with the iPhone 6 breaking overnight records when it went on sale last month.

Via Recode