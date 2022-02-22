Oppo Pad key specs and design officially teased ahead of the launch

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Oppo is all set to announce its flagships smartphone lineup – Oppo Find X5 along with a few other products including a smartwatch, a pair of TWS earbuds and an all-new tablet called Oppo Pad on February 24.

While we know a thing or two about the upcoming phone lineup, the Oppo Pad has also been in the news for some time. Now the company has officially teased some of the key specifications of this tablet.

In the teasers shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the design of the tablet, a couple of colour options, single rear camera module have been revealed. The teaser also shows that the tablet will support a stylus and the white-coloured stylus which could be called Oppo Pencil has been revealed as well.

Thanks to the official teasers, probably for the first time ever we’ve been able to see what the tablet will look like when it launched. It will sport a dual-tone finish on the back with Oppo branding running through the length of the tablet.

The tablet is expected to launch in Black and Purple colour variants. While on the front, you can see symmetrical bezels, a USB Type C port at the bottom, a power button on the top and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support can also be seen.

Oppo is looking to pitch the tablet to people working on the go or students who are attending their classes remotely and hence the company is also expected to come with support for a keyboard case.

While the stylus or pencil can be attached to the side of the tablet magnetically, the keyboard case may also come with an inbuilt slot to house the stylus.

Oppo Pad specifications (rumoured)

The Oppo Pad is expected to be a premium tablet that takes on the tablets from Xiaomi, Huawei and others. Numerous leaks and rumours that we’ve come across in the past have hinted that the tablet is expected to come with an 11-inch WQXGA 120Hz LCD screen with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is supposed to be 5G ready and might come with Snapdragon 870 SoC at its core coupled with Adreno 650 GPU, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Pad is expected to come with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for video calls. It might come with an 8,360 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging over the USB Type C port.

The tablet is rumoured to run on ColorOS for Pad on top of Android 12 from Google. It will support a stylus and is expected to come with Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive multimedia consumption.

