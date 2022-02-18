Oppo to launch a bunch of gadgets along with the Find X5

Audio player loading…

Oppo is hosting a launch event on February 24 where the company will debut its flagship phone – the Find X5. However, this might not be the only product that the company might introduce during the launch event.

The Chinese smartphone maker has shared a poster on its Weibo account teasing four different products including – a much-hyped tablet, a smartwatch and a pair of wireless earbuds alongside the phone.

(Image credit: Oppo)

While we’ve been hearing about the Oppo Tablet, presumably called Oppo Pad, for some time. It is expected to be the second tablet from BBK after Realme launched the Realme Pad last year. While the earbuds could be the Enco X 2 that we came across recently.

However, not much is known about the smartwatch. The teaser does show that the watch would come in a familiar squarish design as seen on the original Oppo Watch and Oppo Watch 2.

While we’ve already spoken a lot about the Find X5 already, let us have a look at what we know about the other upcoming products from Oppo. It is also worth noting that while these products are being launched in China right now, all of them are expected to be introduced to the international markets including India.

Though the exact details about the availability will be revealed by the company, you can even expect some of these to be rebranded and launched under different sub-brands of Oppo as well

Oppo Pad

(Image credit: Abhishek Yadav Twitter)

Unlike the Realme Pad which was a budget offering, the Oppo Pad is expected to be a premium device . The slate could come with an 11-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a large 8080 mAh battery.

The tablet could come with 5G connectivity thanks to the Snapdragon 870 SoC at its core. The tablet is said to offer 6GB of RAM coupled with up to 256GB of built-in storage and might run on ColorOS 12 residing atop Android 12. We expect that the company might use Android 12L – Google’s new and dedicated OS for large-screened devices.

The Oppo Pad could sport a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It is reported that the Oppo Pad might launch in India in the first half of 2022.

Oppo Enco X2

In terms of design, the Enco X2 might remind you of its predecessor with a cobblestone-like charging case and in-ear style buds. Oppo had teamed up with the Danish audio brand Dynaudio to help tune the audio performance on the buds and the collaboration is expected to continue with the Enco X2 as well.

We’re not sure about the technical specifications of the buds as of now and will have to wait for the official announcement.

Via- GSMArena

