Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 with Hasselblad camera system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

One of the most awaited series by Oppo, Oppo Find X5 series, is all set to make its global debut on February 24th, 2022. The series will be launched via a live stream that will be available on official channels of Oppo. The brand is all set to take a step forward in terms of photography with the presence of Neural Processing Unit. It will help the camera in recording high-quality videos in the night time too.

Similar to what we have seen in the OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo is also going to offer Hasselblad shooters as both the firms came into an agreement for the same. The devices from the series will include a 50MP primary snapper by Hasselblad.

The smartphones will also flaunt a 50MP ultra wide-angle snapper and a 13MP telephoto snapper with a 2x zoom feature. In terms of front camera, the smartphone will have a 32MP selfie shooter to capture selfies and attend video calls.

Oppo Find X5 Pro tipped specifications

In another piece of related news, Oppo Find X5 Pro has been spotted online on Geekbench. The smartphone carries a model number CPH2305, and a few key specifications of the device have also been revealed in the listing.

The device will be most probably based on the latest Android 12 operating system. It has managed to score 966 to 1256 in the single core tests and around 3357 to 3420 in the multi core tests.

Oppo Find X5 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor along.

It might also get 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Expectations are that the smartphone will be released alongside Find X5 Lite and Find X5 smartphones. High chances are that Oppo Find X5 Pro will pack a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

