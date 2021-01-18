Oppo Enco X earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation launched in India

Along with its new smartphone, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched a pair of new earbuds in India. The all-new OPPO Enco X are the new flagship earbuds that draw a lot of design inspiration from the Apple AirBuds Pro and were first introduced in China a few months back.

The charging case that comes with these earphones supports Qi-wireless charging and can be charged via a USB Type C charging port. OPPO has collaborated with the Danish speaker manufacturer Dynaudio to offer sound tuning to these buds. Other interesting features include active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2, and up to 25 hours of battery life.

OPPO Enco X: price in India and availability

The price of OPPO Enco X earbuds in India has been set at Rs. 9,990 and are available in a couple of colour options – Black and White. These earbuds will be available to purchase starting January 22 via Flipkart and other offline retailers

OPPO Enco X features and specifications

The OPPO Enco X earbuds sports 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm balanced membrane drivers. These in-ear style earbuds support LHDC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs. The company claims that these earbuds come with a dual-microphone system for the ANC functionality and three microphones on each earpiece to cancel out the ambient and environmental noise to offer crisp and clear audio experience.

In terms of connectivity, these buds come with Bluetooth 5.2 and are IP54 certified for water resistance making sure that you can wear them for your daily jog or Gym session. These also come with binaural low-latency support specifically designed for your gaming sessions.

Talking about ANC, the OPPO Enco X come with a couple of Active Noise Cancellation modes Noise Cancellation (Noise Cancellation, Max Noise Cancellation) to help you shut out all ambient noise and a Transparency Mode when you need to communicate or hear what is going around you, without removing the earbuds.

The battery on each earbud is a 44 mAh pack offering 5.5 hours of backup without ANC and up to 4 hours when ANC is activated. The charging case comes equipped with a 535 mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of additional juice.

