Oppo Reno 5 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has finally gone global, starting with India where it launched today. It is the company’s latest mid-range smartphone which focuses on videography. The Oppo Enco X earbuds also shared the stage.

Launching exactly six months after the Reno 4 Pro, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro aims to bring refinements to the design, upgrade the camera offering as well as opt for a new chipset. This is also the first 5G device in the series in India.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro

(Image credit: Oppo)

It is the first phone in India to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, opting for the top-of-the-line Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC. Built on a 7nm process, it has four high-performance Cortex A77 cores at 2.6GHz and four high-efficiency Cortex A55 cores at 2GHz. It also supports dual SIM 5G with theoretical download speeds of 4.7Gbps.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is just 7.6mm thick and 173 grams in weight, while managing to fit in a 4,350mAh battery. It also supports 65W Super VOOC charging which can charge it to 100% in just about 30 minutes. The phone also implements a new “Reno Glow” process on the back which has a shimmering finish and is yet fingerprint-resistant with a matte finish.

On the front is a curved 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Along with an in-display fingerprint scanner, it also supports HDR10+ playback with a peak brightness of 1,100nits.

The key highlight of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro is its camera capabilities. The quad-camera array on the back consists of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a mono camera. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter. A new “AI Highlight Video” mode is also present to improve video quality in different scenarios such as night, harsh backlight and more.

Out of the box, the phone runs on Color OS 11.1, built atop Android 11. Notable features include a customizable always-on display, adjustable dark mode, FlexDrop for multi-tasking, live translation and a gaming mode.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro price in India is Rs 35,990 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Colour options include Astral Blue and Starry Black. The first sale is scheduled for January 22 on Flipkart.

Oppo Enco X

(Image credit: Oppo )

After having a great run with its true wireless earphones in 2020, the flagship Oppo Enco X have now been launched in India. Co-created with Dynaudio, these have 11mm drivers, and support playback over LHDC, AAC and SBS codecs. Each bud has three microphones for active noise cancellation and better voice pick-up for calls. Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, wireless charging, IP54 water and dust resistance and customizable touch controls.

Oppo Enco X price in India is Rs 9,990 and will be available starting January 22 on Flipkart. Colour options include white and black.

Buy Oppo Enco X Rs 9,990 on Flipkart Available starting January 22View Deal