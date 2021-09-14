Oppo Enco Buds goes on sale at a discount today

The Oppo Enco Buds, the latest budget true wireless earbuds from the company will go on sale for the first in India today. These buds were launched last week in India as the successor to the Oppo Enco W11 from 2020.

The Oppo Enco Buds offer a good set of upgrades over the last year’s model. The new Oppo Enco Buds join the Enco family which currently consists of the flagship Enco X, and budget options which includes the Enco W11 , Enco W31, and Enco W51 .

Oppo Enco Buds price in India and availability

The Oppo Enco Buds are priced at Rs 1,999. However, during the initial three days of the sale, this can be bought for Rs 1,799. With this price, this also becomes one of the cheapest TWS from Oppo. The Oppo Enco Buds will go on sale starting 12 noon today. They are available in White colour options only.

Oppo Enco Buds features

In terms of design, the Oppo Enco Buds looks similar to the e Oppo Enco W11 including the case. However, all the improvements are done on the inside. For starters, the Oppo Enco Buds are one of the cheapest TWS with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. There is an 8mm dynamic driver with support for AAC and SBC codecs along with a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response.

Each bud also comes with a microphone which allows you to take calls hands-free. For calls, the Oppo Enco Buds offer a smart algorithm for noise cancellation during calls which is said to eliminate some of the outside world noise.

In terms of battery life, these buds are rated to last up to 6 hours on a single charge with additional 18 hours with the included charging case 一 taking the total tally to 24 hours. There is a Type-C port for charging on the back. As for the battery capacity, the buds come with a 40mAh battery while the case packs in a 400mAh battery unit.

The Oppo Enco Buds can be controlled via touch. One tap to play/pause music, double-tap to skip track, triple tap to activate gaming mode, and press and hold to adjust the volume. The gaming mode takes the latency down to 80 milliseconds. Other notable features include support for Dolby Atmos, IP54 water and dust resistance, auto-connect, and HeyMelody app support.

