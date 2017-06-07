OnePlus 5 coming to India on June 22

Update - OnePlus 5 has been launched. You can read our review and comparisons here.

OnePlus 5, the flagship killer we all are waiting for now has a release date. The company has started sending out invites to the media for the launch event on June 22. OnePlus Founder and CEO, Pete Lau will be unveiling the smartphone in Mumbai.



This time around, OnePlus fans are also invited to the event in Mumbai if they purchase the tickets from OnePlus Store on June 12. Moreover, the fans present at the launch will be treated with a gift hamper full of add-ons and OnePlus merchandise. Select fans will also get a chance to purchase the new OnePlus 5 right at the event.



Apart from this, OnePlus will be holding a live finale of the ‘Best Smartphone Contest’ at the launch, where 1 winner out of 5 finalists will win a Grand prize of Rs. 1 Crore cash.

You can register on the on the same official OnePlus online store and reach the OnePlus 5 launch page to know more about the launch. You can also register at OnePlus’ exclusive sales partner amazon.in.