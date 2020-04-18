One World: Together at Home live - watch Lady Gaga's coronavirus benefit concert online now

Whether you're optimistically peering towards the end of self-isolation or resigned to starting another few weeks of lockdown, this weekend's must-watch TV is an absolute no-brainer - the music and cultural event of the century is upon us and it's all happening online tonight. The Rolling Stones are the latest addition to the star-studded lineup as curated by Lady Gaga in partnership with Global Citizen. A spiritual successor to Live Aid, here's where to watch the One World: Together at Home concert for free this weekend in the US, UK and everywhere else in the world.

One World: Together at Home at a glance One World: Together at Home is an unprecedented virtual event organized by Global Citizen to raise funds for the WHO and frontline healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking place tonight on Saturday, April 18, the two-hour mega show airs at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) in the US on pretty much any network you've ever heard of, including ABC, CBS and NBC. Cord-cutters can stream it via Sling TV without paying a penny, as the service is currently dishing up a tasty Happy Hour promotion where it provides content for free between 5pm and midnight ET. Across the pond, that makes it 1am in the morning but the BBC is airing it Sunday at the more sociable UK time of 7.15pm BST.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, the One World: Together at Home line-up is as unprecedented as the crisis for which it hopes to raise funds to overcome. There's musical legends in the form of Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder plus last-minute additions The Rolling Stones; celebrity royalty like The Beckhams, Oprah and Samuel L. Jackson; and three of biggest acts of 2020 in event curator Lady Gaga, Billie Ellish and Taylor Swift.

Beyond that, disgruntled 90s youths get their fix thanks to Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong and Alanis Morissette. Even classical music fans have a treat in store courtesy of Andrea Bocelli and Lang Lang, while those after an even smoother groove can look forward to Alicia Keyes, Usher, and Jenifer Hudson - by way of Pharrell, Rita Ora and Sam Smith.

And for those who want to watch with their kids or parents, there's Chris Martin, Michael Buble and The Killers - because nothing screams 'lockdown' like a singalong on Houseparty.

Even the cast of Sesame Street is scheduled to appear! We're sure you'll want to tune in to this massive global event, which will see proceeds donated to the World Health Organization and frontline coronavirus healthcare workers, so without further ado - here's how to watch One World: Together at Home and stream the biggest concert of modern times for free no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch One World: Together at Home live - stream the concert online in the US tonight

Starting at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT, One World: Together at Home is being shown on a number of popular free-to-air channels, including ABC, CBS and NBC. This means you can likely tune in via your TV - or Google will happily point you towards the various free live streaming options offered by these networks. If you've completely cut the cord, then your best bet is Sling TV, where a special offer lets you watch the best of the service's live TV offerings for free between the hours of 5pm and midnight ET each night - so One World: Together at Home is covered as part of the Sling TV Happy Hour promo. Alternatively, you could consider signing up for a free Hulu trial. This will allow you to watch the same One World: Together at Home coverage you would on a television, via the networks listed above - while Amazon Prime Video represents another easy online streaming option and starts building up to the big gig from 2pm ET - again, a FREE trial is available.

Watch the One World: Together at Home concert in the UK - free live stream details

An 8pm US start time means that the One World: Together at Home concert doesn't start until 1am the UK. But fear not, as Brits can enjoy a complete replay of the event starting at the more sociable (but still socially-distanced) hour of 7.15pm BST on Sunday, April 19. It'll air on BBC One at that time, meaning that it can also be readily streamed using BBC iPlayer - you only need a valid TV licence and it's completely free. Beyond that, those wanting to watch in real-time will find a number of free online streaming options, with the likes of YouTube, Facebook and Twitter all hosting feeds. If the BBC's coverage is what you're after but you can't tune in due to geo-blocking, remember that you can get around this problem simply by downloading and installing a VPN.

Live stream One World: Together at Home and watch the concert in Australia for free

It's brekkie and beats for Aussies this Sunday morning, as the One World: Together at Home spectacular is being shown by Channel 10 from 10am to 12pm AEST on April 19. Those after a pure streaming option Down Under can also check out beIN - the normally sports-centric service is branching out into music this weekend, because...there's no sport?

How to watch One World: Together at Home from anywhere in the world

The One World: Together at Home concert is being widely shown on free-to-air channels all over the globe, as well as being available for free online streaming via a number of popular services. However, if you can't access the platform you want due to geo-blocking restrictions, there's an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream One World: Together at Home no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access content from anywhere in the world, simply by pointing yourself to the location where it's available.