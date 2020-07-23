Nokia to launch an Android TV Box via Flipkart in India

Walmart backed Flipkart that offers home entertainment products under a brand licensing agreement with Nokia may bring a new Android-powered smart TV box in India.

This new Nokia Android TV Box is rumoured to debut next month and will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. As per the reports this new TV box could run on Android 9.0 Pie operating system out of the box and is said to offer 1080p resolution. Further, it can be used to cast media content from your smartphone directly to the TV thanks to the built-in Chromecast support.

(Image credit: Times of India)

Nokia Android TV box

This Android TV Box will help users with older TVs to watch OTT content and add smart features to their existing TVs. The Nokia Android TV box will reportedly also support Google Assistant for voice commands and voice-controlled remote features

The Nokia Android TV box will be similar to the Mi TV Box that was launched recently in India. The Mi TV box, however, offers output in 4K resolution compared to the Full HD resolution support on Nokia's upcoming TV box. Amazon's Firestick is another product that Nokia's TV Box will compete with.

Times of India, which first reported this, has not shared the exact launch date hence we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same.

To recall, Flipkart started selling Nokia branded smart TVs in December 2019 with the launch of a 55-inch smart LED TV and recently announced a 43-inch variant as well. The upcoming Android TV box is said to offer a similar Android experience even on your non-smart TVs.