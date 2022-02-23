Noise Buds VS202 rolls out in India with touch controls, 24 hours playback time

Audio player loading…

Noise has recently refreshed its TWS range with the launch of Noise Buds VS202. The earbuds have an ergonomic design along and are lightweight that makes them apt for day-to-day usage. In addition, the case of the device has a glossy finish with Noise branding at the front.

Starting with the specifications, the Noise VS202 earbuds have an IPX4 certification for sweat and water resistance. It also supports Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity along with various devices. The earbuds also have touch control functions for calling, adjusting the volume, etc.

Noise Buds VS202 pricing and availability

The Noise Buds VS202 has been introduced in the Indian market at a price of Rs 3,499. Currently, they can be availed at an introductory price of Rs 1,199. The product can be available from both the official website of Noise and Flipkart.

The time period for which the introductory price is live is not confirmed. Expectations are that the brand will soon increase the price of the device. As the now, these earbuds are being shipped in four different colours - Snow White, Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Midnight Blue.

Noise Buds VS202 specifications

The Noise Buds VS202 comes with a 13mm audio driver complemented with TruBass technology for boosted bass. For calling purposes, the device has an individual mic. They can connect with smartphones via v5.3 connectivity and can operate over a distance of 10 meters. As per the Flipkart listing, the earbuds will have a latency rate of 60 milliseconds for an enhanced gaming experience.

The Noise Buds VS202 supports both Android and iOS devices and also supports Siri and Google Voice Assistant. The company claims that the earbuds instantly connect with the device as soon as the case is opened. Without the case, the earbuds can offer 6 hours of playback in a single charge. With the case, they can go on for up to 24 hours. In just 10 minutes, the TWS buds can stay on for 120 minutes of playback time.

