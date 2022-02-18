Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch goes on sale with an introductory offer

Audio player loading…

Homegrown brand Noise today formally launched the sale of Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand, the company's newest addition to its fitness tracker lineup that it has been enhancing regularly.

The smart wearable is available for purchase on Amazon.in and Noise website. The company, which has priced the smartwatch at Rs 3999, is making an introductory offer and making it available at Rs 1999 for a short period.

The smartwatch comes in four colour variants: Olive Green, Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, and Jet Black.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand features

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand sports a 1.69-inch LCD display, and features a crown on the right side. It comes with 150 cloud-based watch face options. The fitness tracker features 60 fitness modes and offers the now standard features like heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, menstrual cycle, step count and sleep tracking. The fitness tracker features IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems.

The company claims 15 minutes of charging will ensure 1500 minutes (25 hours) of usage on typical usage. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand comes with other productivity-focused inbuilt tools like timer, alarm, flashlight, camera shutter, find phone, and music control.

Noise recently unveiled smartwatches like NoiseFit Colorfit Caliber, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz and Noise ColorFit Brio, among others.

