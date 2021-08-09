Moto 360 (3rd Gen) Smartwatch now available in India

There is no shortage of smartwatches in India, but when it comes to premium smartwatches, India has only a few of them available like Samsung, Fossil, Oppo, Apple, and most recently OnePlus. A new addition to the list comes from Moto.

The Moto 360 3rd gen smartwatch which was listed on Flipkart back in May is now available for purchase. The Moto 360 3rd gen was launched globally last year. With the launch in India, the Moto 360 3rd gen Wear OS smartwatch will take on the recently launched TicWatch E3. Surprisingly enough the company hasn't made any official announcement of the watch yet.

Moto 360 3rd Gen price in India

The Moto 360 3rd gen is now available for purchase on Flipkart for Rs 19,999 in Black and Grey colour options. It also looks like the Moto 360 3rd gen will come with an additional fluoro rubber watch strap.

Moto 360 3rd Gen specs and features

The Moto 360 3rd gen smartwatch is powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset which isn't the latest silicon from Qualcomm but gets the job done right. The two-year-old chipset is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

On the software side, the wearable runs on Google’s Wear OS platform which brings a lot of smart features that actually matters. You get support for smart replies as well as custom replies for notifications. Additionally, there is support for Google Assistant, Google services, and Google Play Store. The Moto 360 3rd gen is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but the functionality is limited on iPhones.

Further, the Moto 360 sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixels resolution with Always-on-Display support. It is a circular watch with a dial made up of stainless steel material and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 on top. There are two buttons on the side for navigating across the UI.

As for the sensors, the wearable packs in accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, heart rate sensor, ambient light, and NFC. The watch can also track heart rate, distance, steps, calories, and it also comes with built-in GPS and helps you track multiple sports.

Lastly, the Moto 360 runs off a 355mAh battery unit, which is rated to last one full day. It can be fully charged in just 60 minutes. Other features include Google Fit integration, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, 3ATM water resistance, and NFC.

