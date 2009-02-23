Dell Inspiron Mini 10 officially announced

Dell has officially announced the Mini Inspiron 10, after much rumour and speculation about the model.

Equipped with a 16:9 display, the Inspiron Mini 10 measures, unsurprisingly, 10.1-inches and weighs 1.3kg – pretty big considering it's designed to be a netbook.

1GB RAM

For the podgy-fingered out there, you'll be pleased to hear that the keyboard is 92 per cent the size of a normal one and comes complete with a touchpad which supports multi-touch gestures for easy navigation.

When it comes to connectivity, there's an HDMI port on-board, USB2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a card reader.

The whole thing is powered by an Atom CPU, with 1GB RAM, and up to 160GB hard-disk space. Windows XP SP3 is the OS of choice.

The Mini 10 comes in traditional black (and also white, red, pink, blue and green) and will be available from the likes of Amazon and Tesco.com for £299.