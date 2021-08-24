Microsoft to nurture 11 Indian startups

Microsoft India today said that it is collaborating with Invest India, India’s national investment promotion and facilitation agency, to support tech startups in the country. They have identified 11 startups spanning various industries such as agriculture, defence & security, IT/ITeS, e-mobility, waste management, and financial services as part of the support program.

Microsoft for Startups program will work closely with Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission), a government program that convenes India’s finest technologies with their potential adopters. Housed and executed by Invest India, AGNIi Mission helps startups become enterprise ready.

Plenty of tech backing to startups

The startups selected to be a part of the Microsoft for Startups program will gain access to a plethora of benefits, including Azure credits, as well as support for technology and business acceleration.

Startups will be able to utilize Microsoft technology including Azure, GitHub, and M365, allowing them to quickly build and run their businesses.

The selected startups will also get personalized technical sessions, content, and mentorship. Moreover, they will be able to leverage Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace, enterprise sales team, and the rapidly growing partner ecosystem to develop and execute their go-to-market strategies.

Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India, was quoted as saying in a company press release, “Fostering strong ties with the top enterprises in the world to nurture Indian innovation is one of the most important contributions of AGNIi in ensuring India’s continued strength in the global economy."

Emily Rich, Director of Startups – APAC, Microsoft, said, “Combining the reach of Invest India’s AGNIi Mission with the tech and business resources of Microsoft for Startups, this is an exciting opportunity for startups to accelerate their aspirations for enterprise readiness.”

The startups shortlisted are: Amplearth Packaging & Systems, Arishti CyberTech, Daybest Research, Go Buzzr (Dev BeeTech), Prkruti (Jal Technologies), Sandbird Research & Development, Vasudhaika Software (Kalgudi Digital), Vecmocon Technologies, Whrrl Fintech Solutions, YCLEPT 4E Labs and Yuktix Gidabits.