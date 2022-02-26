Micromax In 2C appears on the Google Play console Listing - to get Unisoc 610 SoC

Audio player loading…

Micromax In 2C has recently appeared on the Google Play Console listing. The smartphone was previously spotted on various certifications websites like BIS and Geekbench. The latest listing of the smartphone has confirmed a few key specifications. In a report published by 91Mobiles. It is suggested that the smartphone is going to be an upgraded version of Micromax In 2B, launched last year.

To recall, Micromax In 2B and In 2C appeared online at similar timelines. After that, Micromax In 2B was launched, but the brand had some other plans for In 2C. Speculations are that the device will be priced somewhere around Rs 10000, which will put it in direct competition with smartphones like Realme C25, Realme Narzo 50A, Redmi 9 Power, etc.

Micromax IN 2C E6533 spotted on google play support, BIS & geekbench.- Unisoc T-610- Android 11- 4GB Ram#Micromax #IN2C pic.twitter.com/cWastQEMPEFebruary 24, 2022 See more

Micromax In 2C rumoured specifications

According to the Geekbench listing, Micromax In 2C scored 347 in the single-core tests and around 1127 in the multi-core tests. The smartphone is said to pack a Unisoc T610 processor built on a 12nm manufacturing fabrication process. The chipset has two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The smartphone could get 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage. High chances are that the devices will get multiple RAM and storage variants. Until now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding the Micromax In 2C. We can expect more leaks and reveals related to the smartphone as soon as the launch date approaches.

One thing which we are sure of is that the smartphone will have a better battery, display, and performance as compared to its predecessor. As for the launch date, the smartphone could make its debut in India by the mid of March.

Considering Micromax In 2B, the device features a 6.52-inch HD+ display and the Unisoc T610 octa-core processor. The smartphone has 6GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone has a 5MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls.

