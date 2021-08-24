Micromax In 2b price hiked in by Rs 500 in India

Micromax In 2b price in India has been hiked by Rs 500. The phone was launched in India on July 30 and went on sale starting August 6 via Flipkart.

The Micromax In 2b which was launched at a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the 4GB+64GB will now cost Rs 8,499. The 6GB+64GB varint will now cost Rs 9,499 instead of the initial launch price of Rs 8,999.

For now, the Micromax In 2b is still the cheapest smartphone with 6GB of RAM available in India.

Micromax In 2b price in India

Old price New price 4GB+64GB Rs 7,999 Rs 8,499 6GB+64GB Rs 8,999 Rs 9,499

Micromax In 2b specs

(Image credit: Micromax)

The Micromax In 2b is powered by a Unisoc T610 processor which is said to bring a 45% faster than the competition. It has two Cortex A75 cores at 1.8GHz and six Cortex A55 cores at 1.8GHz, along with the Arm G52 GPU. It is also a handful of phones to offer 6GB of RAM.

In the visual department, the Micromax In 2b has a 6.52-inch HD+ display and 400 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 89%. In terms of optics, the device offers a 13MP primary rear camera along with a 2MP secondary sensor. There is a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Micromax In 2b runs off a large 5,000mAH battery and supports 10W charging. Other features include Type-C cable, stock Android 11, dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and a physical fingerprint scanner.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro coming soon

Micromax In Note 1 Pro Indian launch is imminent. #Micromax #MicromaxInNote1Pro pic.twitter.com/EGfyRmHjbfAugust 20, 2021 See more

While the company has hiked the priced of its existing phone, there is a new phone from the company that's about to launch in India soon. The device is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90 chipset along with 4GB RAM and Android 10 OS.