Micromax In 2b Flipkart sale starts today: price and offers

The Micromax In 2b is the company’s latest smartphone in India, once again bringing competitive specs in the budget segment . It is now available on Flipkart.

Launched on July 30 , the Micromax In 2b sale starts today (August 6) at 12 pm. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999 and the 6GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. Colour options include black, blue and green.

Till August 9, for Flipkart Big Savings Days , the Micromax In 2b will be eligible for an additional 10% discount when purchased using an Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit card.

Micromax In 2b specifications

(Image credit: Micromax)

The Micromax In 2b is powered by the new Unisoc T610 chipset, which is amongst the most powerful processors in this segment. That is paired with 64GB of expandable storage and up to 6GB of RAM. The phone runs off a large 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging via the included USB Type-C connector.

On the front is a 6.52-inch display with an HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a drop notch. It has a brightness of 400 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 89%. On the rear is a 13MP primary camera with a 2MP secondary sensor, as well as a 5MP selfie shooter. Shooting modes include HDR, portraits, beauty mode, live photos and more.

Apart from that, the Micromax In 2b has a physical fingerprint scanner, a rear-firing loudspeaker, stock Android 11 with no ads or bloatware, dual VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

Along with the phone, Micromax also unveiled the AirFunk 1 and 1 Pro TWS earbuds , which are priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499 respectively, and will be available from August 18.