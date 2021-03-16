Micromax In 1 budget phone specs tipped ahead of launch

Micromax is hosting an event later this week to launch its third device from their 'In' series. The company has scheduled an event on March 19 at 12 noon where the Micromax In 1 would be launched. The latest budget smartphone from Micromax would be available on Flipkart.

Ahead of the official launch date, XDA’s Tushar Mehta has tweeted the specifications of the device. The Micromax In 1 will be the third device in the In line up after the Micromax In Note 1 and In 1b which were launched in India back in November 2020.

A cursory look at the specs, seems to indicate that the upcoming Micromax In 1 will be ensconced between the In 1b and the In Note 1. Currently, the In 1b is priced at Rs 6,999 and the In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base variant. Going by the specs, the Micromax In 1 should be priced under Rs 10,000 for the base variant.

EXCLUSIVE: Micromax IN1 Specs:• MediaTek Helio G80• 6.67-inch FHD+ punch hole display• up to 6GB RAM• up to 128GB ROM• 5000mAh battery, 18W charging• 48MP + 2MP + 2MP (no ultrawide)• 8MP selfie camera• Rear fingerprint scanner#IN1 #MicromaxIn1 https://t.co/I1xkbQ7MzQMarch 13, 2021 See more

Micromax In 1 specs (expected)

The Micromax In 1 is said to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display. Under the hood, the device is tipped to sport an octa-core MediaTek G80 gaming-centric budget processor. The device is said to come in multiple variants with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Further, in terms of optics, the device is said to feature a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, and two 2MP cameras - presumably macro and depth sensors. However, it is said to miss out on the ultra-wide lens. Selfies will be handled by an 8MP snapper located in the centre punch-hole cutout.

On the inside, the Micromax In 1 will pack in a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear. The device will run on stock Android with no bloat apps, but the Android version is not known yet.

According to the Flipkart teaser, the Micromax In 1 will come in two colour options at least and will have a pattern design similar to the In Note 1.

