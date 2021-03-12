Micromax In 1 to launch on March 19 in India

Homegrown smartphone maker Micromax has launched a couple of smartphones already after its re-entry into the business. While both the In 1b and In Note 1 were focused at the budget end of the price gamut, the company is rumoured to be working on quite a few phones including a gaming phone and a 5G capable device.

Now the company has formally announced the launch date of its next smartphone In 1. According to the invites shared by the company, the In 1 will be launched on March 19 in India.

Rahul Sharma, the founder of Micromax, had recently announced that the company is now looking to aggressively expand its portfolio and intends to launch multiple smartphones in the second quarter.

(Image credit: Micromax)

In an interview around a week back, he accepted that while the company is looking to launch 5G phones, however, the next phone will not be 5G capable. This suggests that the Micromax In 1, which is due to launch soon, will be yet another 4G phone.

The company ever since its comeback has been focusing on it being an Indian brand to counter the Chinese counterparts. It even had a tongue in cheek campaign called “Cheeni Kum” announced its comeback.

Highlighting the focus on Make in India, Micromax has time and again reassured that it doesn’t outsource the manufacturing of its devices and uses one of the three factories it owns, for the assembly. Sharma announced that 60%-70% of components of the phones are locally made while the rest are imported. The company is reportedly looking to source the rest components locally as well.

Coming back to the upcoming device, the Micromax In 1 looks to be yet another affordable 4G smartphone that could be slotted in between the In Note 1 and 1B. These phones are priced between Rs 7,999 and Rs 10,999 hence you can expect the In 1 to be priced below Rs 10,000 as well.

Since not much is known about this device, we will wait for the leaks or the brand itself to spill the beans around the upcoming phone. Till then stay tuned.

