Mi Watch Revolve Active set to launch in India on June 22

Xiaomi seems to be on a launching spree. The Chinese tech giant has launched a few smartphones apart from TV, power bank etc. in the recent past and is gearing up to bring yet another gadget to India.

Its global VP Manu Kumar Jain has revealed that the upcoming Mi 11 Lite won’t be a solo launch and the Mi Watch Revolve Active will debut in India on June 22. Earlier a listing and a banner on Amazon’s mobile application suggests that the upcoming smartwatch will be Amazon exclusive while the phone will retail on Flipkart.

Mi Fans, for the era of choosing health over everything. We're bringing #WatchfulLiving To living mindfully & consciously To happier minds & healthier bodies To always getting more from life #MiWatchRevolveActive coming soon

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is a successor of the Mi Watch Revolve that was launched in India in September last year and was a rehashed version of Mi Watch Color from China. Xiaomi later launched a different version of Mi Watch Revolve in Europe that was similar to the Chinese variant however came with a SpO2 sensor. It seems the European version is now coming to India with a new identity.

Mi Watch Revolve Active specifications and features

As mentioned above the Amazon listing has revealed quite a bit about the yet-to-be-launched wearable from Xiaomi. The watch will feature a circular dial and two buttons on the right side and looks quite similar to the Mi Watch Revolve.

Talking about its key features, the Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with common health tracking and health monitoring systems that are found in most smart health trackers. It will come equipped with the blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, VO2 Max tracker, heart rate monitor, and body energy monitor for health tracking.

Additionally, the Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with several sports modes and supports GPS, Glonass, Galileo and BDS. It also features sleep monitoring, stress management and smart notification features etc. Like any other smartwatch, you will be able to personalize the watch by changing Watch Faces and pick a band colour of your choice.

The company may announce at least 5 different coloured straps – Black, White, Maroon, Blue and Green. Furthermore, the Mi Watch Revolve Active will have native support for Amazon Alexa.

Mi Watch Revolve Active Price in India

As of now, there is no information about the retail pricing of the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India and will have to wait for the official launch. Since the Mi Watch Revolve was priced at Rs. 9,999, we can expect the Mi Watch Revolve Active to be priced slightly higher than this.

