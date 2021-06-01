Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition launched at Rs 23,999

Smart TVs continue to be one of the fastest-growing segments in India. Today, Xiaomi expanded its portfolio with the launch of the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition.

Xiaomi has been the biggest player in the smart TV segment since 2018 and continues to extend its lead. The new Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is the company’s new offering in the mid-range segment. It is priced at Rs 23,999, and will be available on Flipkart starting tomorrow (June 2) at 12 pm.

HDFC credit and debit card EMIs will be eligible for an additional Rs 1,000 discount. However, availability will be a little dicey at the beginning due to the lockdown and eCommerce restrictions.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition specs and features

As the name suggests, the Mi TV 4A 40 is a part of the Horizon Edition of smart TVs which have a strong emphasis on design. This time, Xiaomi has managed to offer an almost bezel-less design with a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio and 178-degree viewing angle.

The panel on the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition spans 40-inches diagonally and has a Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) along with the company’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine for accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts, and better colour reproduction. The refresh rate is 60Hz.

For audio, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition has two 10W speakers for a combined output of 20W, with DTS-HD. Ports such as a 3.5mm headphone jack (audio out), SPDIF, and three HDMI ports ensure that users will be able to have the experience they want.

As always, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition runs on Xiaomi’s PatchWall operating system (atop Android TV 9). It has features such as universal search across all content partners and OTT platforms, live TV, Kids mode, 16+ regional languages, as well as access to Google Assistant and Mi Home.

All models will be made in India.