Xiaomi’s Mi Power Bank Boost Pro on open sale from today

Xiaomi had recently launched the Mi Power Bank Boost Pro in India. However, it was introduced on the crowdfunding platform that allows Xiaomi to test waters and once the company is happy with the response that the product gets, it finally gets rolled out for the general public. The early adopters who buy products from the crowdfunding platform, get the products slightly cheaper than the actual retail price.

Similarly, the new power bank is now available for the public to purchase via eCommerce platforms like Mi.com and Flipkart apart from Xiaomi’s brick and mortar stores – Mi Homes.

Mi Power Bank Boost Pro power bank price and availability

The retail price of Mi Power Bank Boost Pro has been set at Rs. 2299 in India as compared to the actual price of Rs. 3499. Remember, the power bank was introduced on the crowdfunding platform for Rs. 1999 and hence is just Rs. 300 more. It will be available to purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Homes and Xiaomi’s other partner retail stores starting today (May 21).

Mi Power Bank Boost Pro power bank features

The Mi Power Bank Boost Pro comes with a massive 30,000 mAh battery that should charge most new-age smartphones multiple times without needing to be charged. Xiaomi states that the power bank comes with an advanced 16-layer advanced protection chip that protects the power bank against physical shocks, short circuits, overheating, etc.

The portable charger features Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 and supports USB Type-C to USB Type-C (input/ output) charging and USB Type-C to Lightning port charging. When it comes to charging this power bank, the company claims that thanks to the Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 this massive capacity power bank can be juiced up in just 7.5 hours using a 24W charging brick.

In terms of output, the power bank comes with three ports – a couple of USB Type-A and one USB Type-C and can charge up to three devices at the same time. Oddly enough, there is an additional micro-USB port present that is supposed to be used to charge the power bank itself.

Talking about portability, the power bank is not light by any stretch of the imagination and weighs around 640 grams. Further, it exceeds the maximum capacity that can be taken aboard on a flight, so be mindful of that.