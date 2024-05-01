Amazon Q is now open to any workers looking to build an AI chatbot for work

Amazon Web Services has unveiled the next part of its plan to redefine software development with the launch of Amazon Q, a new generative AI assistant.

Amazon Q is designed to support developers and businesses with streamlining processes, enhancing productivity and unlocking new opportunities to innovate.

Like other AI tools already available from the likes of GitHub and other key players in the industry, AWS hopes its Q-branded chatbot can help ease many of the challenges faced by developers during the software development processes.

AWS launches new Amazon Q chatbot for developers

Two slightly separate use cases exist for Amazon Q – the first, for developers, promises to unlock workers more time to spend on meaningful work. The announcement cites a study revealing that developers currently spend less than one-third of their time coding, with the majority of their remaining time dedicated to performing tedious and repetitive tasks.

Early Amazon Q adopters, customers and partners include Blackberry, BT Group, GitLab and Toyota.

Besides offering “best-in-class” scanning and remediation for vulnerabilities, Q is also designed to be an “expert” on AWS, and specifically, a customer’s AWS environment, making it an appealing GenAI tool for anybody already using Amazon’s cloud computing services.

The second deployment, designed for more general business purposes, is said to integrate with more data sources than other GenAI assistants, including the likes of Atlassian, Gmail, Salesforce and Slack.

Dr Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of Artificial Intelligence and Data at AWS, commented: “Amazon Q is the most capable generative AI-powered assistant available today with industry-leading accuracy, advanced agents capabilities, and best-in-class security that helps developers become more productive and helps business users to accelerate decision making.”

Following its announcement at re:Invent, Amazon Q is now generally available on the company’s website.