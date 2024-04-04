AWS plans hundreds of job cuts as Amazon downsizing continues

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has revealed plans to trim its workforce, affecting potentially hundreds of positions across various departments, in an effort to improve profitability.

Executives are said to have informed employees via internal communications, sharing details about forthcoming layoffs (via GeekWire).

According to the publication, jobs across Sales, Marketing, and Global Services look to be the primary targets for the cuts.

Amazon preparing for more job cuts

The company revealed the need to adapt to industry trends, citing plans to pivot towards self-serve digital training and programs conducted by external partners.

AWS SVP Matt Garman emphasized the significance of agility in the organization, commenting: “We do not take these decisions lightly, and I know change can be difficult.”

Garman added: “The changes we are making are preparing the organization for the future, aligning with our strategy and priorities, and reducing duplication and inefficiency.”

Additionally, AWS will be downsizing its Physical Stores Technology team, notably impacting sections involved with developing technology for Amazon’s physical retail stores. A recent report by The Information suggested that Amazon will be ditching its ‘Just Walk Out’ technology in its latest batch of stores.

Amazon believes that the cuts are not a sign of economic uncertainty but rather a realigning of the company’s goals. AWS has committed to growth in other areas, emphasizing its ongoing hiring efforts.

However, the move is part of a broader trend among tech companies to streamline operations and reduce costs. Just two months ago, Amazon announced “a few hundred” job cuts across its Pharmacy and One Medical businesses (via Business Insider). The company also cut off 30 workers from its Buy with Prime business (via CNBC) and hundreds more from Prime Video and Studio (via Reuters).

TechRadar Pro has asked Amazon to confirm the most recent report and for any further context, but the company did not immediately respond.