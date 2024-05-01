Looking for a Fujifilm X100VI or Leica Q3 alternative? Panasonic could soon launch a surprising full-frame compact rival

Speculation is mounting that Panasonic is preparing to announce a ‘new kind of Lumix camera’, with speculation pointing to a premium large-sensor compact camera with fixed lens.

Should such a camera be on the way, it would be a rival to the Fujifilm X100VI and Leica Q3, and I’m all for it – and Panasonic is the perfect company to break into this digital compact camera space.

These days Panasonic is better known for making the best video cameras for consumers, like the excellent Lumix S5 II, but it also has a decent track record in making premium compact cameras such as the Lumix LX100 II. However, enthusiastic forum comments responding to the Panasonic speculation focus on an all-new full-frame compact, rather than a replacement for the micro four thirds (MFT) model or indeed any other existing Lumix.

Fujifilm and Ricoh produce crop-sensor (APS-C) compacts, while Leica is the only company actively producing a full-frame compact, with the Sony RX1-series of full-frame compacts appearing to be dead in the water despite the cult following they gathered – the latest RX1R II model is almost 10 years old.

Premium compact cameras have gained popularity over the last few years, and it's become increasingly difficult to acquire one of the leading models such as the Fujifilm X100VI, my personal favorite camera in 2023 the Leica Q3, or Ricoh’s GR III / GR IIIx. And with its track record in producing high-quality and affordable MFT and L-mount full-frame cameras, Panasonic could be best placed to offer a fresh alternative.

Could Panasonic create a full-frame fixed-lens premium compact in the mold of the popular MFT Lumix LX100 II. (Image credit: Future)

I don’t think Panasonic can rival the Leica Q3 for looks and handling, and to an extent it doesn’t need to. What it needs to create is a low-cost alternative to the $6,000 / £5,300 / AU$10,300 out-of-stock red-dot compact. Sony tried its luck with the RX1 series, but its cameras were always too close in price to the Leica Q series to tempt enough people away.

As to affordability, it would make more sense that a potential Lumix full-frame compact camera has the same 24MP sensor as found in the S5 II, rather than the pricier higher-resolution 47.3MP sensor in the Lumix S1R.

However, if Panasonic could sell a premium compact with the higher-resolution full-frame sensor for under half the price of the Q3, that would be enough of a saving to opt for Lumix instead.

There’s no word on potential product specs – there’s not even a suggestion of a name for what would be a totally new Lumix camera. But a feature-set somewhat in the mold of the Leica Q3, with its 28mm f/1.7 lens, without the hefty price tag, would have me on board.

A full-frame fixed lens Lumix compact could be extremely popular, especially if it adopts the kind of retro-looks that clothe cameras like the rangefinder-style Lumix GX9 too.

In general, camera rumors and speculation are usually based on what has come before – updates of current models and so on. This rumor is a little leftfield, and feels more like wishful thinking – but I’ll certainly be having my fingers crossed.