Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset launched in India

Logitech has launched a new G335 wired gaming headset in India which it touts as a lightweight device that will help gamers and streamers in their long sessions of gaming without causing much strain.

The new Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6,795 and is available for purchase on Amazon. The device is available in two different color options of White and Black with different colour patterns for the headband.

At 240 grams, the Logitech G335 gaming headset is one of the lightest in the market. It uses a similar design as that of the G733 wireless gaming headset, with the G335 being a bit slimmer in design for a smaller fit and increased comfort. It features an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials to conform to your head for long-lasting comfort, any way you play.

For both the colours of Black and White of the Logitech G335, the headbands are matching and reversible. The Logitech G335 is designed to mix and match with the Logitech G products, this new addition gives gamers more opportunities to customize and personalize their gaming spaces.

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features easy “plug and play” capabilities for use with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5 mm audio jack. Complete gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic, let gamers immerse themselves in the game without any distractions. The G335 is also Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity.

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset is supported on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices with 3.5 mm audio jack. It has a pair of 40 mm drivers with a frequency response of 20 Hz up to 20 KHz and supports impedance of 36 Ohms.