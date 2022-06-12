Live
Xbox Bethesda showcase live: all the announcements, trailers and latest news
Xbox gamers won't want to miss it
By Shabana Arif published
The Xbox Bethesda Showcase is the first of its kind since the Zenimax acquisition and we're pretty excited to see what's in store. We'll be live blogging up until after the show closes so buckle in for the ride.
Summer Game Fest continues with the Xbox Bethesda Showcase where fans are hoping to see and hear more are a slew of amazing-looking games. After the delay of Starfield, an update on that wouldn't go amiss. Rumours are already starting to fly around about Avowed, so let's dive right in to all the latest on the event.
The line-up for the event may have leaked ahead of time over on LinkedIn. A Microsoft employee's post was spotted by The Verge's Tom Warren on Twitter (opens in new tab) (via GamingBolt (opens in new tab)) that was hyping up the show.
They reeled off a list of titles that viewers could "expect appearances" from including Starfield, ForzaMotorSport, Redfall, and Avowed.
Avowed is stirring up some rumors pre-show thanks to a since-deleted tweet from industry veteran and insider, Jason Schreier. You can check out the screenshot here on NeoGAF (opens in new tab) . The tweet reads:
"Avowed has gone through some reboots and changed directors pretty recently. Dunno if it’ll be there today, but I wouldn’t expect to play it for a while."
This was in response to someone hoping to hear more about the upcoming first-person fantasy RPG from Obsidian. Schreier likely deleted the tweet as it was pounced on pretty quickly. He followed up with an update on ResetEra (opens in new tab), saying
"Just to reiterate: 'I have no idea whether the game will be shown off today, but it went through a major leadership change last year and has been rebooted multiple times.'"
Get the best TechRadar India deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable tech news and more!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.