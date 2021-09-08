LG's latest display innovation can solve the biggest issue that foldables have

LG might have quit the smartphone scene already, however, that doesn’t stop the company from innovating and creating new solutions that can help improve products sold by other companies.

LG Chem is one such division of the South Korean tech giant that has been able to develop a flexible glass-like solution that is much stronger than the ones found in the current foldable phones.

The “Real Folding Window” as it is officially called, is not only as sturdy as glass but also doesn’t form a crease when folded. Both durability of the plastic screen and the crease where the device folds - are among the biggest cons of the display tech used by brands currently.

(Image credit: Samsung, Motorola)

According to the official statement issued by the company, a specially developed coating that is applied on a PET film (a type of plastic) enhances its resistance to heat and durability. This new coating also ensures that the film doesn’t develop creases easily at the area where the display gets folded often.

Additionally, the new solution can survive over 200,000 folds – similar to the current-gen polyimide film. The “Real Folding Window” can be used for devices with both outward and inward folding solutions as well as rollable displays.

The company claims that this “cover window that applied LG Chem’s new coating technologies will maximize flexibility, while also providing optimized solutions for foldable phones such as making improvements to chronic issues like fold impressions on the connecting part of the screen”

Foldables aren’t the future anymore – they’re here

When it comes to acceptability, foldable phones are gaining momentum, these are no more the devices of the future but are set to become a core part of our smartphone ecosystem.

While as of now, we only have one major brand – Samsung that is making foldable phones worth mentioning, however, the company is making sure that these become mainstay. In order to promote these phones, not only has Samsung replaced the Note lineup with the two new foldable devices but has also ensured that it has priced the devices competitively.

That said, apart from Samsung brands like Google, Apple, Oppo, Vivo etc are expect to launch their foldable devices for mass markets soon. Hence the solution that LG has developed could come in handy in not only increasing the life of the foldable display but also in giving confidence to the end-users who had been slightly hesitant in opting for foldable devices.

Aside, from the ThinkPad X1 Fold, Lenovo has shown how our laptops may look in the future. Since these computing devices are expected to be more durable and sturdier, this new tech from LG could find more use cases.

