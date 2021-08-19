LG successfully demos 6G transmission; transfers data over 100 metres

LG Electronics, in partnership with the European research lab Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, claims to have successfully demonstrated 6G data transmission using the terahertz spectrum (THz) over 100 metres in an outdoor setting in Berlin recently.

LG had developed a new power amplifier along with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft to deliver stable communication signals at the 6G terahertz spectrum. This was pretty crucial as 6G THz has short range and experiences power loss during transmission and reception between antennas. The power amplifier was said to be capable of generating stable signal output up to 15 dBm (decibel-milliwatts) in the frequency range between 155 to 175 gigahertz band.

The 6G telecommunications network is expected to provide faster data speed, lower latency and higher reliability than 5G, and provide enhanced connected experiences to users.

6G commercialisation by 2029

LG's demonstration of 6G terahertz wireless communication in Berlin. (Image credit: LG)

LG said it also developed adaptive beamforming and high-gain antenna switching technologies for the 6G terahertz wireless communication demonstration. Adaptive beamforming technology basically alters the signal’s direction in accordance with changes to the channel and receiver position.

LG expects 6G communication to be commercialized in 2029, with talks for standardization beginning in 2025. "6G will be a key component of Ambient Internet of Everything, the emerging technology that aims to improve living and business environments by making them more sensitive, adaptive, autonomous and personalized to consumers’ needs by recognizing human presence and preferences," LG said.

Companies have tied up with research bodies to secure core 6G technologies and achieve the world's first commercialisation of 6G mobile telecommunication by 2029 or thereabouts.

LG established the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center in 2019 and signed an agreement with the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science last year to study 6G technologies.

In June, LG was elected chair of the Applications Working Group of the Next G Alliance, the industry initiative of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) to advance mobile technology leadership in 6G for the next decade and beyond in North America.