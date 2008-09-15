Samsung announces R610 Blu-ray laptop

Hot on the heels of Sony's Blu-ray Vaio announcement, Samsung has officially unveiled its new Blu-ray laptop, the R610.

Weighing in with a 16-inch screen, at 16:9 ratio, the R610 also has an inbuilt Blu-ray drive and pumps out 1080p quality footage.

And it's not just the pictures that look great either; 7.1 channel surround sound and two 2-watt speakers mean films should sound pretty good too.

Touch of colour

Underneath the Samsung's shiny chassis is an Intel Centrino 2 processor, an nVIDIA GeForce 9200M graphics card, Bluetooth 2.0, 3-in-1 card reader, 1.3-megapixel webcam, four USB connections and an HDMI/VGA port. It has even been equipped with a full-size keyboard.

The company has decided to go for a black-gloss finish on the laptop, with shades of red to give it that little bit extra 'Touch Of Colour'.

Price-wise, the Samsung will be available in October for a healthy £800, which even in these uncertain times, shouldn't break the bank.