Lenovo's S10 ultraportable unveiled

Lenovo's S10 ultra-portable 'IdeaPad' has been officially announced, following the weekend's online rumours reaching critical mass, and the resulting system specs are pretty darn impressive.

If you are in the market for an ultra-portable notebook, the S10 could well be the reason to tempt you away from investing in Asus' Eee PC range.

Handbag friendly

Specs wise, the S10 will come with Windows XP pre-installed, is a handbag friendly 9.8 x 7.2 inches, weighs a mere 2.4-pounds and features an LED back-lit 10-inch screen.

You want a full feature list? You got it:

• Integrated 1.3M Camera

• 2 stereo speakers

• Multi-touch Pad & near full size Keyboard (85% full size)

• Integrated Wireless 802.11 b/g,10/100 Ethernet, Bluetooth

• Express card slot for WWAN expansion

• Up to 2-GB Memory

• 4-in-1 Multi-card Reader

• Form factor: 250.2 x 183 x 22-27.5mm, lightest configuration of 1.1 kg

• Large Panel 10.2" wide, LED backlight 1024x600 WSVGA

• Intel Integrated Graphics GMA 950

• Intel N270 CPU 1.6 GHz & Intel 945GSE Chipset

• Large HDD capacity 160G 9.5mm 2.5" SATA HDD (5400 rpm)

• Battery up to 3 hours with 3-cell battery, and up to 6 hours with 6-cell battery

Under the hood (so to speak) is an Intel Atom N270 and 945 GSE express chipset, plus advanced heat-dissipation technology to make sure your lap doesn't get too hot on those long train journeys (or when you are slovenly mooching around and surfing the net in bed all weekend).

Price wise, in the US will cost $399 (£200) for the 512MB memory, 80GB HDD model and $450 (£225) for a 1GB, 160GB HDD model, and will be available in black, (Ferrari) red or (Apple) white.