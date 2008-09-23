Bentley launches £10k laptop

Luxury car brand Bentley is launching a laptop – but the limited edition will cost a staggering £10,000.

As one of the most iconic firms in motoring, Bentley's decision to go into high tech is matched by its desire to stay exclusive.

Only 250 of the computers are set to be made – with the 'Ego for Bentley' a hand-built laptop with white gold frames and, as you'd expect, the Bentley logo.

Boasting a Bentley seat-like leather finish and crossover stitching on the outside, the lacquered finish when you open up is available in the most popular paint colours for the car.

And guess what – the laptop's handle is modelled on the car door handles that Bentleys use, although we would point out that it doesn't stop it looking a bit like a lady's handbag.

Bentley isn't the first car manufacturer to make a laptop – with Ferrari and Lamborghini already offering portable computers, but they do come in a little cheaper than this baby.

Take a long hard look at the specs below while you wonder how long it is before we see David Beckham carrying one of these around.