JBL Live Pro 2 TWS with Adaptive Noise Cancellation launched in India

JBL has refreshed its line of TWS earbuds in India with the JBL Live Pro 2. The premium TWS earbuds come with adaptive noise cancellation features and support wireless charging as well.

The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds are available in two colour options - Black and Blue. It will retail at a launch price of Rs 13,999 from today on Amazon (opens in new tab) for Prime members only. It is, however, expected to go on sale through other channels like JBL’s online store (opens in new tab), Harman’s brand stores and other retail stores in the coming days.

JBL Live Pro 2 specifications and features

(Image credit: JBL)

In terms of the hardware, the JBL Live Pro 2 comes with an 11mm audio driver. The new TWS earbuds from JBL feature an adaptive noise cancellation technology. The earbuds adjust the levels of noise cancellation depending upon the sounds around you. Additionally, it comes with Smart Ambient and Talk through modes as well. The former works similarly to the transparency mode that we’ve seen on most TWS earbuds. The latter allows you to speak to someone without the need to remove the earbuds.

The JBL Live Pro 2 also comes with a 10-hour playback time with ANC turned off. With ANC on, you get almost 8 hours of playback with an additional 24 hours from the charging case. A 15-minute charge will also provide up to 4 hours of listening time. It can be charged via a Type-C port while also supporting Qi wireless charging.

Another interesting feature of the JBL Live Pro 2 is the ability to switch between devices. You may be watching your favourite show on one device when receiving a call on your phone. These TWS earbuds use the company’s Multi-Point connection to switch from one device to another.

Speaking of calling functionalities, the JBL Live Pro 2 comes with 6 microphones. Two on the earbud stems and a third internal microphone to eliminate wind sounds. Other features of the JBL Live Pro 2 include customizable EQ settings through the JBL Headphones app and IPX5 water and sweat resistance. Alexa and Google Assistant are also supported through voice or touch inputs which are customizable through the app.