It's official: iQoo 7 series to launch on April 26 in India

The iQoo 7 series, which includes the iQoo 7 standard edition and the iQoo 7 Legend, will be launched in India on April 26.

The Vivo sub-brand confirmed this through a tweet from its official Indian Twitter handle. The series debuted in China in January 2021. The iQoo 7 series price in India will start from under Rs 40,000.

iQoo entered the Indian market in February 2020 with the iQoo 3, which was also the country’s first 5G smartphone.

The iQoo 7 Legend, which is the BMW M Motorsport edition, will be the gaming brand’s best phone of the season, promising to create a new benchmark in terms of performance, regardless of the price. It could also be the phone with the fastest charging when it launches, offering a full charge in under 20 minutes.

It should be noted here that the iQoo 7 series has been manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility and will be available for purchase via Amazon.

Mark your calendar to witness the unleashing of most powerful Monsters ever!Exited to know more? Join us on 26.04.2021 for the launch of iQOO 7 Series.Notify me: https://t.co/GlGBG4ZZC8#iQOO #MonsterInside #iQOO7Series #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/N90hchAHnMApril 13, 2021

iQoo 7 Legend specs

The iQoo 7 Legend comes with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and it has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM (along with 3GB of additional virtual RAM) and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage. There’s a multi-layer cooling structure inside for thermal management.

The iQoo 7 Legend has a refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother visuals, on the 6.62-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and105% NTSC coverage. There’s also an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen is pressure-sensitive, where a deeper touch can be mapped as additional input options. You also get dual stereo speakers.

For smartphone photography, the iQoo 7 Legend has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto shooter with 2x magnification and 20x digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera on the front. Shooting modes include night scene, portraits, dynamic photos, time-lapse, document correction, etc.

The iQoo 7 Legend houses a 4,000mAh battery, and it supports 120W fast charging which is claimed to take only about 15 minutes for a full charge.

iQoo 7 standard edition likely specs

The iQoo 7 in India will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. Also, the device is said to come with a secondary Pixelwork's IRIS 5 Display chipset. The IRIS 5 Display chipset is said to increase frame rate and re-construct low-quality images to HDR ones which in turn improves the gaming experience.

The other expected specs include a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The device may sport an independent display chip with support for HDR10+ content with pro-level adjustment built for gaming. Also, the screen will adjust automatically to the environment and offer a better experience in low brightness situations thereby offering better eye protection as well. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor which is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 3.2GHz. It is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In terms of optics, it's said to feature a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the device will have a 16MP shooter. It is likely packed with a 4,400mAh battery which is backed by a 66W fast charger via Type-C interface.